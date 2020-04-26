Wanaparthy Municipality makes most of lockdown

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Wanaparthy: Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao had an advanced plan for municipalities right after the announcement of lockdown in the State, when he asked the GHMC officials to make use of the lockdown to complete road repair works on a war footing as there would have been hardly any movement of vehicular traffic there in Hyderabad.

But the officials in municipal areas of Wanaparthy district have gone a step ahead by taking cues from the Minister’s directions, so that road-widening and other infrastructural works in the municipalities of Wanaparthy district could be completed on a war footing during the lockdown.

Kothakota, the newest Municipality lying on NH-44, was just a Nagar Panchayat before the reorganisation of municipalities. Just before the onslaught of the pandemic, road-widening, construction of dividers, installation of central lighting systems and other beautification works had started. Before the works had started, there was just a narrow road which had to be used to go from one of the town to the other. Due to an absence of a proper drainage system, clogging of drainage on the main road and flooding on the main road used to be a common situation during rains.

Lockdown period has enabled municipal officials to not only widen the main road, but also helped them lay pipelines, dig a proper drainage line on both sides of the main road and relocate and revamp all the power-lines in town as per the needs of the new road-widening works. Though the works had started before the lockdown was announced, the pace of works has been accelerated after the lockdown was announced. Similarly, one of the long-pending issues in Wanaparthy Municipality has been the double edged project of road widening works in the town, which has four exits leading to Kothakota, Pangal, Gopalpet and Chityala. These works have been foremost on the agenda of all political parties for the past few assembly elections.

It was a double edged sword for the political party which could dare to implement the project because demolition of houses to facilitate road widening works, issue of compensation and the opposition parties trying to make it election issues during municipal elections was risky for the ruling party to bear.

However, after Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy had won with a massive mandate and was made a Minister, he had decided to bite the bullet and go ahead with fulfilling his election promise. A few months before the municipal elections, clearing of structures for road-widening of Nagaravam-Bhagiratha Chowrastha (Wanaparthy- Kothakota road) was done and people losing their houses were assured 2BHK houses and the State government has also paid rent to those who had to stay in rented premises until the 2BHKs were given in the village. However, during the municipal, elections, TRS has suffered a setback in the wards of Nagavaram which comes under Wanaparthy Municipality.

Unfazed by election losses, Minister Niranjan Reddy is going ahead with the road-widening works in Chityala, Gopalpet and Pangal roads which were pending for a long time. He asked officials to videograph the houses to be demolished. Except Pangal Road, other main roads should not be less than 66-feet wide. He also asked officials to complete central lighting, road dividers and plantation works on the divider on war-footing, starting last Thursday.

In addition to the road-widening works, officials were also asked to demarcate the FTL of Tallacheruvu for beautification and restoration works to be taken up in Wanaparthy town. A second grave yard is to be identified on Kasimnagar road and construction of public toilets near Government Junior College on Ambedkar-Chowrastha-Rama Theatre road in town were to be taken up. Officials were also told to expedite works of an integrated vegetable and meat market and road-widening works in Pebbair.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .