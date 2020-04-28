Wanaparthy: Mystery of teenage girl’s death solved, she committed suicide

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Wanaparthy: The mystery behind the death of a teenage girl at Pebbair PHC was solved by Wanaparthy police within 24 hours. The person who had brought the deceased girl to the PHC was taken into custody by the investigating team led by DSP Kiran Kumar, which led to revealing the facts behind the death of the girl.

According to the police, Krishnaveni (18), a resident of Chennapuraopally village of Peddakothapally mandal was in a relationship with Sai Krishna, a resident of Kalvakole village of the same mandal.

Recently, Sai Krishna had married some other woman and depressed over it, Krishnaveni has attempted suicide by consuming pesticide mixed in a cool drink on Monday, at a mango garden in Govardhanagiri village of Veepanagandla mandal, where both of them had gone to pick mangoes at a farm.

After Krishnaveni consumed pesticide, Sai Krishna took her to Pebbair PHC, where the girl was declared brought dead. Sai Krishna panicked and left the hospital, only to be caught by police on Tuesday.

