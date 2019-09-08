Wanaparthy: PDS rice seized in Athmakur

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Wanaparthy: Athmakur police personnel seized a four-wheeler and took two persons into custody for trying to transport 28.70 Quintals PDS rice illegally to Raichur on Sunday. Veeresh, son of Bichukunda, along with Srinu, both residents of KT Doddi mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district were caught transporting the rice at around 3 pm on Sunday on the outskirts of Athamkur while regular vehicle checks.

The vehicle bearing number plate TS32T1205 has been seized, PDS rice has been handed-over to the District Civil Supplies Officer and criminal cases have been filed against Veeresh and Srinu.