Wanaparthy: Rear window of bus broken, woman injured, passengers angered

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Wanaparthy: A TSRTC bus was attacked by unidentified agitators on Saturday. One woman received minor injuries in the incident. However, the police denied any violent incident during the bandh.

The incident occured in Wanaparthy town close to the new bus stand, where a bus belonging to Wanaparthy depot was ferrying passengers. All of a sudden, an agitating crowd blocked the bus and somebody broke the rear window of the bus with a stone. A woman was reported to have received minor injuries and there were children along with on the rear seat, who luckily weren’t injured.

Angry passengers who immediately got off the bus confronted the agitators and demanded an explanation if they wanted to kill women and child passengers in buses. The passengers told the protesters that just because the RTC workers’ demands have not been met by the government, it did not give them any right to attack the buses and injure passengers.

