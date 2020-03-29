Wanaparthy: Social distancing goes for a toss

By | Published: 12:42 pm

Wanaparthy: Social distancing has gone for a full toss in Athmakur municipality on Sunday morning, as hundreds of people gathered in the vegetable market located at the heart of the town, breaking all rules established to protect their own lives against COVID-19 outbreak which has killed more than 27,000 people world-wide.

The age old market which has been running in Athmakur was just as usual, with Sunday morning rush, even as restrictions were imposed across all the municipalities. There was neither municipal staff, nor police personnel to regulate the consumers who had come in large numbers from the town and neighbouring villages to purchase vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities, creating a scare among the town’s residents living close to the market.

Another temporary market was setup in the outskirts of the municipality, but nobody preferred to go there and everybody gathered at the old market. Unless the entire present marketplace is shifted by setting up markets elsewhere, crowd gathering in large numbers couldn’t stop, as maintaining social distancing in the present market is not possible because it is located at the main chowrastha of the municipality, spread around congested lanes.

