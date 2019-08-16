Wanaparthy: Students fume over irregular bus service

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Wanaparthy: School and college students from Polikapad village in Gopalpet mandal blocked the main road leading to Wanaparthy on Friday morning, demanding the TSRTC to operate buses from their village to Wanaparthy on time.

The students blocked the road claiming that there was complete irregularity in maintenance of timings for picking-up and dropping students to and from Wanaparthy in recent times.

The students said that while going by a seven-seater auto cost them Rs 18, bus charge was Rs 11.

The students demanded the TSRTC to run both morning and evening buses to the village. Gopalpet police intervened and convinced the students to clear the road block, which led to traffic jam for 30 minutes.

