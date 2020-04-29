Wanaparthy: Two arrested in minor girl’s suspicious death

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy police have taken two persons into custody in connection with the suspicious death of a 17-year-old girl who was admitted to Pebbair PHC on Monday and was declared dead by the doctors there.

Though it was initially believed that the girl may have consumed cool drink laced with pesticide, as one of the accused who was in a relationship with her had married another woman a month ago and depressed over that she had committed suicide; new details emerging out of police investigation have revealed shocking aspects of the case.

District SP K Apoorva Rao, addressing media persons at Wanaparthy Town police station on Wednesday, has revealed the motive behind the crime.

She said that Sai Krishna (24), a resident of Peddakothapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district, has been perpetuating sexual assault on the minor girl for the past couple of years. He got engaged to another woman last month and he wanted to convince the minor girl about something.

So Sai Krishna, the accused 1 in the case, took help from his friend Vijay Kumar (A2), also a resident of Peddakothapally mandal, who was related to the minor girl, to bring her to him so that he could have a discussion with her.

As Sai Krishna used to lease mango gardens for harvesting and selling, he asked Vijay Kumar to bring the victim to the mango garden on Monday, to which the latter obliged and brought the victim on his bike to a mango garden in Govardhanagiri village of Veepanagandla mandal, where Sai and the victim had an argument.

According to SP Apoorva Rao, a cool drink laced with pesticide was found in the mango garden and it was yet to be established whether the victim consumed it by her own will, or was made to consume it by force, which would be revealed in further investigation. She said that the bottle was going to be submitted to court as evidence.

She said that after the girl was poisoned, the two accused brought her to Pebbair PHC and after coming to know that she was dead, they deserted her and fled the scene. Based on a complaint by the deceased minor girl’s father, a case was booked at Veepanagandla Police station. Both the accused have been taken into custody and were to be produced in front of the magistrate on Wednesday.

The accused have been booked for kidnap, rape, murder and under relevant sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.

