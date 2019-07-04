Wanaparthy: Unidentified torched body found on NH44

By | Published: 7:11 pm

Wanaparthy: A unidentified body of a man was found under a bridge by the side of NH44 on the outskirts of Kanimetta village of Kothakota mandal on Thursday morning. Police, who inspected the spot along with the god squad, are suspecting that the man in his forties was murdered as blood stains and burn marks were found on the body. The killers tried to deform the body by torching it in order to erase the identity of the deceased before dumping it under the bridge.

The victim’s cell phone was also found near the body, said the police who sent the body for post mortem.

