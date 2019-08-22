Wanna be Radio City Super Singer?

By | Published: 5:15 pm

Radio City announces the 11th season of one of the biggest singing talent hunts on radio, Suzuki Gixxer presents Radio City Super Singer, to continue its legacy of turning the spotlight onto some of India’s brightest singing stars.

The first-ever singing talent hunt on Indian radio, it has witnessed phenomenal response and growth with each passing year. Spreading its wings across 39 cities, the talent hunt has catapulted the dreams of many a talented voice into a successful reality and has won over millions of hearts to become one of the most popular radio singing shows across the country.

Radio City Super Singer, with its innovative and creative approach, reaches over 69 million listeners through its 360-degree presence across on-air, on-ground, and digital mediums.The auditions for the 11th season are already under way.

To submit entries, participants can walk into Radio City studios or select malls across cities. They can also locate the Radio City branded vehicle moving around or get in touch through the channel’s social media platforms or the designated landline number.

The month-long activity, spanning across the audition phase, followed by short-listing phase will witness 5 best singers indulge in an ultimate battle, where 1 lucky winner from each city will be crowned as the Radio City Super Singer. The winner will be selected on the basis of jury choice and public voting.

The grand finale in Hyderabad will be held on September 1 at Sarat City Capital Mall in Gachibowli and the winner will be gratified with cash prize in each city. For further details, log on to www.radiocity.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter