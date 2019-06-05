Want ‘Praja Vedika’ as resident annexe: Chandrababu Naidu

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Amaravati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asking him to declare the ‘Praja Vedika’ as residence annexe of the leader of the opposition.

“Post Assembly elections 2019, following the demitting of CM office, I have decided to retain the same private house, as per the agreed terms and conditions of the private owner of the property. Since Praja Vedika is located beside my existing residence, I am planning to retain it for official use,” he said in the letter.

Naidu apprised Reddy that he was chosen as leader of the Telugu Desam Party to discharge his responsibilities as the leader of the opposition.

“I wish to continue the same arrangement that Praja Vedika be declared as resident annexe of the leader of opposition in order to facilitate me to meet legislators, visitors and common public,” he said.

Naidu’s TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy’s YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three.

TDP MP rejects party whip position in LS

Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Srinivas on Wednesday requested his party chief N Chandrababu Naidu to appoint another person as TDP’s whip in the Lok Sabha.

“I thank Chandrababu Naidu for appointing me as party whip in Lok Sabha. But I humbly request him to appoint someone else who is more capable and efficient than me to that post as I feel that I am not suitable to handle the responsibilities of such a big post,” Srinivas said in a letter to Naidu.

Apologizing for rejecting the post, Srinivas further wrote, “The people of Vijayawada have given me their blessings and elected me as their Member of Parliament. I would be more than happy to serve the constituency full time but not this post. Once again, I thank Chandrababu for possessing faith in me and my apologies for rejecting the post.” In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Srinivas won against YSR Congress candidate Prasad Veera Potluri from Vijayawada.