Want to become a magician?

Magic is truly magical. And it attracts attention of everyone – irrespective of their age. The tricks performed by skilled magicians and the world of make-believe that they create aren’t easy to forget long after a show is done.

For children and those young-at-heart adults who are missing the magic shows due to the lockdown, here comes a chance to witness and perhaps learn a few tricks of the trade, thanks to city-based magicians Raghu Babu and his daughter Ramya Sri. The duo came up with an idea of teaching magic online with ‘household material’ to kill the boredom.

They are going to start an online ‘5-day-magic-course’ from April 13 to 17. Ramya Sri says, “As we will be unable to get the materials in shop during this lockdown, my father and I thought of teaching children a few tricks online and that too with simple materials that are available at home like newspaper, coins, rope, cloth, matchboxes, glue, etc. We are planning to teach as many tricks as possible with a particular prop.”

Recently, Ramya has created an awareness campaign about the coronavirus and its prevention by performing 15 magic tricks and released them on YouTube every hour from 7 am to 9 pm during the ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22. “We shot around 15 tricks in real-time and released them on YouTube at the beginning of each hour. The concept of those tricks was designed by Phani Madhav Kasturi, a known ventriloquist and magician,” says the ‘Indrajaala Siromani’.

Ramya, who is pursuing a double post graduation in psychology (she has a PG in commerce already), is well-known for her 12-hour non-stop magic fete with various social causes. She is also the first woman magician in the world to receive an honorary doctorate in the field of magic at the age of 19 years. She drove a two-wheeler blindfolded on the busy roads of Hyderabad and other cities of India to bring awareness about the traffic and ‘Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao’ campaign.

Her magician father Raghu Babu does not need any introduction. He is the guru of Ramya and is popularly known as ‘Fire Brand Magician’ as he does magic with fire. He has organised three blockbuster National Magic Conferences which have given him worldwide publicity about the number of magicians attended and made the events successful. The duo perform magic to bring awareness about various social causes like ‘Plant trees’, ‘Good habits’, ‘Know AIDS-No AIDS’, and ‘Blood donation’.

To know more about Ramya’s magic tricks, check out ‘Rks Wonder World’ on YouTube. And for details of fees and timings regarding the magic classes, one can contact her on 8985982866, 9440077171.

