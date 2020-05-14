Wanted to run away from Kings XI Punjab, says Yuvraj Singh

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:20 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh revealed that he had tough time playing for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League. The southpaw had two stints with the team and said that he didn’t enjoy his stay with them.

“I wanted to run away from Kings XI Punjab. The management didn’t like me there. They did nothing I’d asked them to do and when I left, they bought all the players I had been asking them to. I love Punjab but I did not like the way the franchise was run,” revealed Yuvi recently in an Instagram chat.

Speaking about a potential candidate who can break his fastest T20 half-century record, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer took Hardik Pandya’s name. “Hardik Pandya could be the guy who breaks my record of fastest T20 fifty. He has all the makings of becoming a great all-rounder, but then again, you need to have someone to guide him in the team,” Yuvraj added.

The World Cup-winner also slammed the selection of players during last year’s World Cup, where Virat Kohli and Co exited at the semifinal against New Zealand. “The selection during the 2019 World Cup was shocking. You need people to question those decisions when players who have played five ODIs are playing in the middle order,” Yuvraj said.

