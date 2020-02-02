War Hammer fancied for Indian Derby

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am 5:17 pm

Mumbai: The Prasanna Kumar-trained War Hammer (Suraj Narredu up) looks head and shoulders above the other runners in the fray for the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby (Grade 1) 2400 metres terms for horses 4-years-old only and the biggest event of the Indian racing calendar held here on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Pissarro 1, Salvo 2, Who Dares Wins 3

2. Cosmic Ray 1, La Rondine 2, Flying Visit 3

3. Monarchos 1, Forest Flame 2, Rani Jindan 3

4. Roberta 1, Tasawwur 2, Sacred Roman 3

5. Golden Oaks 1, Isle Of Skye 2, El Capitan 3

6. War Hammer 1, Consigliori 2, Well Connected 3

7. Dandi March 1, Castilian 2, Storm Breaker 3

8. Copper Queen 1, Hidden Gold 2, Palomar 3

Day’s Best: Cosmic Ray.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

