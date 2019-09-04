Warangal Asst Professor gets best teacher award

By | Published: 12:00 am

Warangal Rural: Dr Mallam Naveen, who is working as Assistant Professor (Selection Grade) at Department of English at Government Degree College (GDC), Parkal, in the district, has been selected for the ‘best teacher’ by the State government. He will receive the award at a ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday (September 5). Born and brought up at Mahabubabad town, Naveen completed his graduation from GDC Mahabubabad in 1992 and did his MA English from Kakatiya University in 1997.

Later, he completed BEd and did Ph.D on “Humanism in Asif Currimbhoy’s Select Plays’ -awarded in January, 2006,. He also obtained PGCTE & PGDTE from English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. An d ‘APSET’ and ‘UGC-NET’ qualified, Naveen succeeded in achieving eight different government jobs in merit and open category.

He was the course writer for the Text Book of English for I Year U.G. English for Enrichment by Oxford University Press, for II Year U.G. English for Accomplishment by Cambridge University Press, prescribed by Kakatiya & Satavahana Universities.

He was course writer of English Course Material Communication Skills for I & II Year U.G. by S.D.L.C. E, Kakatiya University. He presented 47 papers in various International, national seminars and conferences, acted as the Resource Person in 20 Workshops and Training Programmes and published eight articles in various International ISSN Journals. He also published 15 chapters/articles in various ISBN Books.

Naveen is also the member, Board of Studies, Department of English, Kakatiya University and other Two Autonomous colleges. He is the lead teacher trainer in “English Language Fellow Programme”, jointly sponsored by the Collegiate Education, Hyderabad and U.S. State Department.

