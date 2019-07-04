Warangal, Australian researchers find green way of producing graphene

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Warangal: Researchers from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, and RMIT University, Australia, developed a cost-effective and eco-friendly way of producing graphene using one of India and Australia’s most abundant resources, eucalyptus trees often called gum trees.

The researchers are Saikumar Manchala, VSRK Tandava and Dr. Vishnu Shanker (group head) of NIT-Warangal, and Jampaiah Deshetti and Suresh K Bhargava (group head) of RMIT-Australia.

Graphene is the thinnest and strongest known material, which is flexible, transparent and conducts heat and electricity 10 times better than copper. This makes it ideal for anything from flexible nano-electronics to better fuel cells.

The research was initiated and conducted by Dr. Shanker’s research group in the Department of Chemistry and Centre for Advanced Materials, NIT, and continued by Prof. Bhargava’s group at the Centre for Advanced Materials and Industrial Chemistry, School of Science, RMIT University, Australia.

The new approach, developed by a team of Indian-Australian researchers, uses eucalyptus bark extract that is cheaper, sustainable and highly efficient than current synthesis methodologies of graphene. The study, ‘Novel and Highly Efficient Strategy for the Green Synthesis of Soluble Graphene by Aqueous Polyphenol Extracts of Eucalyptus Bark and Its Applications in High-Performance Supercapacitors’, was published in the ACS journal, Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering.

“The eucalyptus bark extract was never used to synthesise graphene sheets and we are thrilled to find that it not only works, it is in fact a superior method, both in terms of safety and overall cost,” said Bhargava. “Our approach could bring down the cost of making graphene from around $100 per gram to just 50 cents, increasing it availability to industries globally and enabling the development of an array of vital new technologies.”

Graphene’s distinctive features make it a transformative material that could be used in the development of flexible electronics, more powerful computer chips and better solar panels, water filters and bio-sensors.

Dr. Shanker said: “This green chemistry avoids the use of toxic reagents, potentially opening the door to the application of graphene not only for electronic devices, but also biocompatible materials. We love collaborative work with CAMIC, RMIT. I am confident; together we can make lot more useful discoveries”.

Novel approach to graphene synthesis

Chemical reduction is the most common method for synthesising graphene oxide as it allows for the production of graphene at a low cost in bulk quantities. This method, however, doesn’t use reducing agents, which are dangerous to both human kind and the environment. When it was tested for the application of a supercapacitor, the E-graphene produced using this green and novel method matched the quality and performance characteristics to the traditionally-produced graphene.

Bhargava and Shanker said the abundance of eucalyptus trees in India and Australia made it a cheap and accessible resource for producing graphene locally. “Graphene is a remarkable material with great potential in many applications due to its chemical and physical properties,” they said, adding that here was a growing demand for economical and viable large-scale production with environment-friendly conditions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .