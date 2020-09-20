Warangal Bhadrakali temple gets ISO certificate

Sivaiah Alapati, MD of HYM International Certification Pvt. Ltd, handed over the certificate to Executive Officer R Sunitha and chief priest Bhadrakali temple, Sheshu in the presence of Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar here on Sunday.

Warangal Urban: One of the most famous pilgrim centres in the State, Bhadrakali temple, has got the International Standards Organisation (ISO) certificate 9001:2015 for cleanliness, providing tight security services and other services.

Sivaiah Alapati, Managing Director of HYM International Certification Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, which is accredited to the Accreditation Service for Certifying Bodies (Europe) Ltd, handed over the certificate to Executive Officer R Sunitha and chief priest Bhadrakali temple, Sheshu in the presence of Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar said the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was taking all steps for the development of the historical Bhadrakali temple.

“A first aid centre will be set up on the premises of the temple besides setting up a display board of air and sound pollution as per the suggestion of the ISO representatives,” he added.

Former professor of NIT, M Panduranga Rao and temple staff were present at the programme.

