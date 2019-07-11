Warangal Bhadrakali temple to be developed on par with Kanchi shrine

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Law A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday said the Bhadrakali temple would be developed on par with the Kanchi Kamakshi and Madurai Meenakshi temples by constructing ‘Mada Streets’ and ‘Rajagopurams’ at the earliest after discussing the matter with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Minister and his wife visited the temple here and offered special prayers. He was given a warm reception with ‘Purnakhubham’ at the temple.

The temple’s chief priest, Bhadrakali Sheshu, said the revenue of the temple had jumped from Rs 2 crore to Rs 6 crore ever since Chandrashekhar Rao had gifted the golden crown in 2016. Stating that Bhadrakali temple was an ancient temple located 400 metres above sea level, Sheshu urged the Endowment Minister to consider the matter of constructing Mada Streets and Rajagopurams on the four sides of the temple.

Responding to the plea, Indrakaran Reddy said the Chief Minister had special interest in the development of temples and also in Warangal city. “I will discuss the plea with the Chief Minister. I am sure he will respond positively and sanction the funds required for the development of this historical temple,” he said, adding that Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar had also been requesting him for a long time for the development of the temple.

MLA Vinay Bhaskar accompanied the Minister during the visit to the temple.

