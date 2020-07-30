Warangal central prison staffers, kin test positive for Covid-19

By | Published: 8:29 pm 8:31 pm

Warangal Urban: As many as 13 staffers of Warangal Central Prison and their family members tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Jail Superintendent Murali Babu, a warden developed symptoms of Covid-19 several days ago. The prison authorities sent for test and he tested positive for Covid-19. The officials subsequently conducted tests for the prison staff and their family members, totalling 80, and of them, 13 members (8 staffers and 5 family members) tested positive for Covid-19. “All of them have been given medical kits and asked to be under home quarantine,” the Superintendent added.

