Warangal chilli farmers go on rampage after drop in price

By | Published: 10:09 pm

Warangal Urban: Chilli farmers went on a rampage damaging computers and furniture at the Enumamula Agricultural Market protesting against the sudden drop in procurement price of chilli on Monday.

The chilli produce this year got a whopping price of Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,600 per quintal. The price offered to farmers on Friday was Rs 20,600 per quintal. But on Monday, the traders offered only Rs 18,000 per quintal.

Enraged by the sudden drop of over Rs 2,000 per quintal, the farmers damaged the office at the market. They staged a demonstration and halted the procurement by traders for half a day.

After coming to know about the protest, market committee chairman Ch Sadanandam and police rushed to the spot. They tried to pacify the farmers by holding discussions with them.

Meanwhile, market officials enquired about the procurement price of chilli across the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The procurement price at the famous Guntur market was only Rs 12,000 per quintal.

The officials told the farmers that they would still be good at Rs 18,000 per quintal. The price fluctuation was due to international market conditions and increased arrivals at the market.

Over 10,000 bags of Chilli arrived at the Enumamula agricultural market on Monday forcing the officials to procure all the produce.

