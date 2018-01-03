Warangal collector Amrapali urges citizens to download Swachhata app

By | Published: 4:30 pm 4:46 pm

Warangal Urban: District collector Amrapali Kata has urged the city dwellers to download the Swachhata App and get the civic issues resolved within 24 hours after lodging a complaint using the App. She has also appealed to the people to cooperate with the authorities of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) to keep the city clean and get a better rank in the Swachh Survekshan -2018.

The collector has flagged off a 5-K- Swachh Survekshan run at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, here on Wednesday. Health wing of the GWMC and National Service Scheme (NSS) have jointly organised the rally from NIT to Public Gardens in Hanamkonda to bring about more awareness on the Swachh Survekshan.

Speaking on the occasion, Amrapali said that they had already formed Swachhatha committees in 250 schools against 432 schools in the city and added that more Swachhahta committees would be formed in other schools in two days to aware the children about the maintenance of the cleanliness including usage of the ISL. The collector has also appealed to the city dwellers to call at 1969 (toll free number) to lodge complaints and inform about the cleanliness being maintained in the city. She said that Warangal could achieve a best rank in the Swachh Survekshan -2018 in which a total of 4041 cities are competing for the best ranks.

Sanitary staff of the GWMC, students and general public have participated in the rally. The winners and runners have been given away the prizes at Nerella Venumadhav auditorium at Public Gardens after the run. GWMC additional commissioner Nageshwar Rao, MHO B Raja Reddy, Executive Engineer Laxma Reddy, DD , I&PR DS Jagan and others have participated in the rally.