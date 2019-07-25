Warangal Collector warns contractors of Bhadrakali tank bund

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Warangal Urban: Taking a serious note on the laxity, District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil warned the contractors of beautification and development project of Bhadrakali tank bund that they would be put on blacklist if they do not complete the works by the end of August. The Collector, along with Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, vice-chairman and GWMC Commissioner N Ravi Kiran and Project Officer (PO) E Ajit Reddy, inspected the progress of the works here on Thursday.

It may be recalled that KUDA officials had made plans to inaugurate the project in the month of July by inviting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. However, the works of the development of tank bund have been moving at snail pace due to the laxity of the contractors. In view of this, Collector Patil himself plunged into action and inspected the works to ensure the completion of the project at the earliest.

Speaking to Telangana Today, KUDA PO Ajit Reddy said, “KUDA is developing the historical Bhadrakali tank bund (1.1 km long) with an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore under the Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY). As a part of the beautification, the tank bund will have walking track, seating area, playing area, viewing decks, bird walks, toy train track, parking area, lighting, street furniture and landscaping works.” Nearly 85 percent of the works had been completed so far, he added.

On the other hand, tenders have been finalised recently for the construction of the another 1.90 km long bund under the Smart City project by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) with an estimated cost of Rs 59 crore.

