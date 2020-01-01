Warangal Collector’s call on New Year gifts receives good response

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Warangal Urban: The call given by the district collector Prashant Jeevan Patil to bring note books, books, stationery items, blankets and others instead of flower bouquets on the occasion of new year has received good response from those who met on Wednesday. A total of 232 blankets, 76 dictionaries, 696 long note books, 240 note books, five writing pads, 23 bathing soaps, 25 detergent soaps and 2000 pens have been handed over to by people from different walks of life including traders and officials.

The received material will be handed over to the needy inmates of the government residential schools in the district, according to the officials. Collector thanked the people for coming forward to donate books and other useful material.

