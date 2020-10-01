Warangal: Criminal case against cop for threatening land owner

It is alleged that Inspector, Prathipaka Dayakar helped an accused person in kidnapping and threatening a land owner from Mulugu district in connection with a land dispute

Published: 5:34 pm

Warangal Urban: The alleged involvement of Inspector, Prathipaka Dayakar of Hanamkonda police station in a land dispute landed him in the soup. According to official sources, a case was registered against him and four other persons under several sections of the IPC at Hanamkonda police station on Thursday.

It is alleged that Dayakar helped an accused person in kidnapping and threatening a land owner from Mulugu district in connection with a land dispute. The accused person with the support of Dayakar threatened him to face dire consequences if he did not agree to vacate his house and hand it over to them to settle the land dispute. The worth of the land is around Rs 50 lakh.

Following this, the victim had reportedly approached the Commissioner of Police (CP) P Pramod Kumar and narrated the incident. Following this, the CP had suggested that he could lodge a complaint with the police. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the case was registered against Inspector Dayakar. Sources also said that CP appointed an ACP level officer to probe into the allegations made against the Inspector.

A 2007 batch Sub-Inspector of Police, Dayakar earlier worked as the Inspector at Mills Colony in Warangal and as the Sub-Inspector at the Government Railway Police station at Kazipet.

Meanwhile, sources said that CP Pramod Kumar was very serious about the corruption and other allegations over the police personnel. As many as six constables and a Sub-Inspector were suspended by him due to their alleged involvement in the corruption. A rape case was also booked against one Sub-Inspector at Subedari police station following the directions of the CP. One inspector was attached to police headquarters first and later was surrendered to the North Zone as punishment for his alleged involvement in the corruption.

