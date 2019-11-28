Warangal cops told to get command on latest technology

By | Published: 12:57 am

Warangal: Commissioner of Police Dr V Ravinder told the police personnel to acquire sound knowledge over the available latest technology and play a key role in apprehending the criminals and resolving the cases at fast pace. A one-day ‘workshop on technology adoption’ for the police officials of Warangal sub-divisional was held on the available latest technology at CKM College in the city on Wednesday.

The CP inaugurated the classes for the police officials and constables discharging the ‘vertical duties’ in the Matwada, Intezarganj and Mills Colony in the city. Addressing the officers present on the occasion, he said that the ‘vertical system’ had been introduced to offer better services to the people.

“Each police official has to discharge his duties with commitment and coordination with his colleagues. This would help the police to improve the overall performance of the police station,” he said and added that the CCTV cameras installed in different locations are much helpful in detecting the cases and also in conviction of the culprits. “You need to acquire sound knowledge on the fingerprint and face recognition technology as they are very much helpful in resolving the criminal cases,” he said. Warangal ACP S Sarangapani, IT core team Inspectors, SIs and other staff attended the workshop.

