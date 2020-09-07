Warangal CP urges Covid recovered people to donate plasma

Warangal CP P Pramod Kumar said that they had set up a Covid-19 control room to coordinate with plasma donors and seekers

By | Published: 6:26 pm

Warangal Urban: Police Commissioner P Pramod Kumar has urged people who recovered from Covid-19 to come forward to donate plasma to save the lives of virus positive patients. He released posters to spread awareness on plasma donation at his office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they had set up a Covid-19 control room to coordinate with plasma donors and seekers. “The control room under the supervision of Additional DCP Giriraju and RI Nagesh will collect the information of the donors and make it available for the people in erstwhile Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam and Adilabad districts. People who need plasma can contact the WhatsApp number 9491873930 to get details of the donors,” he added.

He also said that the Covid-19 control rooms in the districts of north Telangana were linked to this control room in Warangal. DCPs K Pushpa, Venkatalaxmi, Additional DCP Giriraju, ACPs and RI Nagesh were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .