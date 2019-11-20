Warangal: Cyber crime police arrest youth for morphing photos of young girls

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Warangal Urban: The cyber crime police arrested a youngster for allegedly morphing the photographs of young girls and posting them on social media platform Instagram on Wednesday.

According to a press note, the youth, who is studying engineering in a local college, used to collect the photographs of young girls through Instagram and created morphed obscene pictures and also created fake accounts on the Instagram with those morphed photos. He also used to harass the girls to chat with him in an obscene manner. One of the victims lodged a complaint with the Matwada police as the accused had posted an obscene picture of her in a group that belonged to the college.

Acting on the complaint, cyber crime police arrested the youth who hails from Dharmaram village in Warangal Rural district. The police seized a cellphone that was used to morph the photos, from him. Police commissioner V Ravinder appreciated cyber crime wing Inspector Janardhan Reddy and Matwada Inspector Ganesh for arresting the accused within a short time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .