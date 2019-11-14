Warangal District library will be developed with Smart City funds: Errabelli

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Warangal Urban: Stating that the State government was taking all steps for the development of libraries in the State including in Warangal, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Thursday said an auditorium at the district library would be constructed with Smart City funds.

He was speaking after launched the 52nd National Library Week celebrations at the district library here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that more computers would be set up with internet connection for the benefit of the readers at the knowledge centre.

“The libraries have made tremendous contribution towards development of the society, especially during the country’s freedom struggle. One must inculcate the reading habit like our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is a bookworm. The Chief Minister has been introducing new schemes for the benefit of people only after reading books related to that particular subject,” he added.

He urged the students and readers to utilise the facility of knowledge centre by visiting it regularly.

Government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar said he had donated Rs 25,000 from his pocket to purchase books for those preparing for the competitive exams. “Furniture and other facilities at the library were improved with Rs 38 lakh recently,” he added.

Warangal Urban District Library Association chairman MD Aziz Khan, who presided over the programme, said that Rs 22 lakh excluding Smart City funds were used to develop the library which has the capacity of 1,000 to 1,200 readers.

As many as 45,540 text books are made available for the readers at the library while 1.25 lakh books available through the 16 branch libraries,” he added.

Corporator Vemula Srinivas and others were present at the programme.