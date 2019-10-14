Warangal: EC appointed for Kakatiya University

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Warangal Urban: After a gap of nearly 10 years, the State government issued orders appointing Class II and other members of the Executive Council (EC) for the Kakatiya University.

Orders to this effect were issued on October 12. The Class II and other members are: KU’s English department’s Prof M Rajeshwar, KUET Principal Prof P Malla Reddy, Govt Degree College, Narsampet, Principal Dr B Chandramouli, KU associate professor Dr T Sumathi Uma Maheswari, SR and BGNR Govt Degree College, Khammam, faculty Dr R Sita Rama Rao and four eminent persons from industry, architecture, trade, commerce, education, public life, legal profession and social work, include Masterji Group of Institutions secretary and correspondent S Sundar Raj Yadav, DPS Education Society chairman V Raji Reddy, MS (Ortho) Dr M Nagendra Babu and MD Dr M Madan Kumar.

As per the Andhra Pradesh Universities Act 4 of 1991, the executive council is a crucial decision making body of the university, which makes every important decisions like the appointment, removal, suspension of the teachers, utilisation of funds, prescribe admission fees, awards, fellowships, confer honorary doctorates, etc. The appointment of the complete executive council would also help the university to take decisions on certain issues at the earliest for the benefit of the students and development of the university.

Meanwhile, the government’s orders appointing the EC has come under criticism from different sections such as SDLCE SC/ST employees association for not taking a SC or ST members into the council.

Association president Dr Kotte Bhaskar, on Monday, demanded the government to appoint SC/ST professors or other experts from SC/ST communities into the council. The SC/ST association of the SDLCE has also held a meeting here at SDLCE building under the chairmanship of Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj.

