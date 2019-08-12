Warangal: Father says no to bike; youth kills self

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Warangal Rural: A youth committed suicide by throwing himself before a train near Chinthalapally railway station in Sangem mandal of Warangal district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Koduri Praneeth (20), a third-year BTech student. Praneeth had been pestering his father to buy a two-wheeler but the latter refused and asked him to concentrate on studies as he was yet to clear his first-year subjects. Sources said Praneeth was also in love with a girl who got married to another person recently.