Warangal: Five held for fake case against doctor

Warangal Urban: Matwada police on Wednesday arrested five persons in connection with the case where a group of people tried to tarnish reputation of Dr P Sudhir Kumar of Balaji Hospital, by filing a false case in which a woman alleged that the doctor had misbehaved with her.

The arrested have been identified as Rauthu Rambabu, Nomula Venkateshwar Rao, Nallakonda Amarnath, Revaju Sandhya and another woman. While police booked a case against a total of 11 members, they said they would soon arrest six others.

Revaju Sandhya along with her husband and two others had gone to Balaji Hospital on June 12. While the doctor was examining her, who complained about lower back pain, she suddenly left the room leaving the doctor shocked. Meanwhile, one person, who was accompanying her, picked up an argument with the doctor and accused him of misbehaving to her. Two others, including woman’s husband Naresh, entered the room and created ruckus by shouting at and abusing the doctor.

Later, both Sandhya and Dr Sudhir Kumar approached the police and lodged compliant against each other. While Sandhya alleged that the doctor inappropriately touched her, Dr Sudhir Kumar stated that he was attacked by a group of people at his hospital. He also claimed that he had not misbehaved with the woman in any manner and asked the police to verify the CCTV footage at his hospital. Following this, the police filed an FIR under sections 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), as well as under the Andhra Pradesh Medical Protection Act.

Later, Matwada Inpsector L Jeevan Reddy examined the CCTV footage obtained from the hospital where they had found no objectionable behavior from the doctor.

During the investigation, the police found that one Nageswar Rao of the Bank Colony, Warangal, had hatched conspiracy to tarnish reputation of Dr Sudhir Kumar as the latter had enmity with Nageswar Rao’s friend. Accordingly, Nageshwar Rao hired Rauthu Ramababu and others for Rs 1.50 lakh to implicate Dr Sudhir Kumar in a false case.

“Nageshwar Rao had even told Rambabu that he would even pay Rs 5 lakh, if the doctor was booked under the SC/ST Act,” the police said. Both Rambabu and Nomula Venkateshwar Rao confessed to the crime, police said.