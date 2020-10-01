Warangal govt junior college building almost ready

The State government, which is laying special focus on the development of the Warangal city, allotted Rs. 9 crore for the construction of the new building for the college

Warangal Urban: The construction of the government junior college building has been almost completed except minor works and is ready for inauguration.

The State government, which is laying special focus on the development of the Warangal city, allotted Rs. 9 crore for the construction of the new building for the college. Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLC Kadiyam Srihari laid the foundation for the construction of the building on August 18, 2017.

The college was established in 1970. Former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao, Telangana ideologue, Prof K Jayashankar and several other noted personalities studied at this institution when it was multipurpose school.

MLC Kadiyam, who studied in the same college, also worked as the lecturer at the college. College Principal R Srinivas Rao said that almost 97 percent of the works had been completed.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said that the college building would likely be inaugurated next month. “We are also planning to renovate the old building where PV studied into a memorial,” he added.

Telangana State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar along with D Vinay Bhaskar inspected the school and college complex on September 21. Stating that PV had his education in the institution between 1929-31, Vinod Kumar said that it would be renovated and developed into a memorial.

It may be added here that the government was already planning to develop Vangara and Laknepally villages as cultural and heritage centres besides bringing them under a tourism circuit as part of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s centenary, and also plans to renovate the institution as PV’s memorial.

