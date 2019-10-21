Warangal: GWMC gearing up to set up waste-to-power generation plant

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Warangal Urban: The authorities of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are gearing up to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to set up a waste-to-power generation plant at Rampur dumping yard.

The GWMC plans to set up plant as part of Smart City Mission (SCM). A meeting with GWMC, TSNPDCL, Roads and Buildings and others was held by the district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil a couple of days ago. It was decided to utilize 300 metric tonnes of waste generated every day under the GWMC limits by setting up the power generation plant.

Speaking to Telangana Today, GWMC commissioner N Ravi Kumar said that they were planning to set up a 3 MW plant with an estimated cost of around Rs 30 crore. “We have also discussed about the tariff and power purchase agreement with the TSNPDCL officials,” he added.

It may be recalled here that a high-level Japanese delegation, led by Hidenori Yokoyama, Director of International Cooperation Department for Waste Management, Clean Authority of Tokyo, called on District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and discussed the feasibility of the water incineration project in February this year.

Commissioner N Ravi Kiran said that they had not received any communication from the Japanese team since then. “However, they can participate in the open bid that is going to be issued soon,” he added.

According to the GWMC officials, they are now collecting 300 MT of garbage from households on a daily basis through Swachh Autos.

