Warangal Kabaddi player Akunuri Nikhil seeks financial aid

Warangal Rural: Financial constraints are keeping a young and talented Kabaddi player out of the tournaments. He is looking forward to the financial assistance from the donors and philanthropists to continue with his passion for the game.

Akunuri Nikhil (19), son of Prabhakar and Bhavani, is a native of Gatlakaniparthy village of Shayampet mandal in the district, has been an ardent lover of the sport since his childhood. By playing with his friends and others, he improved skills in the game and also took the guidance of physical education teachers (PETs) after joining the Social Welfare Residential School, Marripeda, in Mahabubabad district. While he was in 8th class, he was first selected for the district level Kabaddi tournament. Since then, he never looked back and went on to become the captain for the Under-19 team for India.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Nikhil said that he had led the Indian team at the Indo-Nepal Kabbadi tournament held at Kahtmandu-Pokhara in November 2019. “I was even selected for the Asian Games, but I could not participate in the Asian Games held in December last year,” he added. He also said that he had led the Telangana State Under- 19 Kabaddi team for four times at the national level. “I am aspiring to join the Jagadish Kumble Kabaddi Coaching & Fitness Centre, Kerala, to improve my prowess in the game. But I could not join it due to the financial hardships being faced by my family. My parents are doing small jobs in Hyderabad to eke out their lives, and they are unable to provide assistance to me. Hence, I request the donors to help me financially,” he said. Nikhil also said that by joining the Jagadish Kumble Coaching & Fitness centre, he can better his chances in participating in the Pro-Kabaddi tournaments. Nikhil can be contacted at 81794 69478.

