Warangal: KITS finalises syllabus for B Tech III, IV semesters

Warangal Urban: The fifth academic council meeting of Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS) was held at KITS Warangal Administrative Block.

According to a press note, the scheme and syllabus of B Tech III and IV semesters was finalised and approved by K Ashoka Reddy, Principal, KITS Warangal.

The new syllabus and curriculum are designed as per the guidelines of AICTE New Delhi. The syllabus approved in Board of Studies and Joint Board of studies was ratified in ACM as per inputs received from external members of KU Warangal and KMC, Warangal, he added. He highlighted that the institute secured the national rank -180 in engineering category of MHRD-NIRF, 2019 ranking and achieved NAAC ‘A’ grade with 3.21 CGPA (out of 4.0).

External members of academic council Dr S Sandhya, Principal KMC, Warangal, K Mahender Reddy, Controllor of examination, KU, T Sreenivasulu, Dean E&T, KU, and P Malla Reddy, Principal, KUCET, Warangal were present and ratified the scheme and syllabus.

Dean of Academics, C Venkatesh, all the deans, all the HoDs, and senior faculty members attended the meeting.

