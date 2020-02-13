Warangal: KUDA to crack whip on unauthorised layouts

By | Published: 8:03 pm 8:06 pm

Warangal Urban: Stating that unauthorised layouts are mushrooming under Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) limits, District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has directed the authorities of the KUDA to crack whip on the developers of the unauthorised layouts.

Addressing the officials at meeting here on Thursday, he said that several agricultural lands are being converted to layouts without permission from the KUDA. “Gullible persons are falling prey to these people who sell the plots at the half rate of than that of the authorised layout’s plots,” he said and advised the people not to purchase plots in these layouts. He also asked the officials to demolish the compound walls built around this layouts.

Since Warangal is the second biggest city in Telangana after Hyderabad and both the State and Central governments are taking several steps for the development of the city under different schemes like ‘Smart City Mission’ and ‘HRIDAY’, many people, including non-locals, are evincing interest to invest money on the land, particularly along the national highway.

While several leading chit fund companies developed ventures taking the due permissions from the Revenue department, KUDA and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), some crooks, mainly followers of the corporators and other public representatives, are creating the layouts without permission from the KUDA to cash in on the situation. Even some government employees are into this ‘mafia’.

According to the sources, there are more than 100 unauthorised layouts under the KUDA limits.

An official with KUDA said that they were demolishing the boundaries of these layouts. He, however, said that they had not done any survey in the recent past to identify the unauthorised layouts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .