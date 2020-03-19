Warangal man who travelled to Delhi isolated with Covid-19 symptoms

By | Published: 1:45 am

Warangal Urban: A man with the symptoms of Covid-19 was admitted to the isolation ward at the MGM hospital here on Wednesday. Hospital Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao said they collected the blood and other samples of the suspected case and sent them to Hyderabad for tests. The man, a native of Warangal, came to Warangal from Delhi one week ago.

