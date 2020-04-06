Warangal Mayor launches free meal scheme

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Warangal Urban/Rural: GWMC Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao has appreciated the efforts of the Shameri Charitable Trust for coming forward to provide free meals to the poor till the end of the lockdown.

He was speaking after inaugurating the free meal programme at CSI’s St Matthews Church at Desaipet in Warangal city on Monday. According to the organisers of the Trust, nearly 100 families would be provided free meal every day during the lockdown period.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Prakash Rao said that they had identified 15 no movement zones in the city in order to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. “We are also taking survey to identify the COVID-19 suspects and patients in the city by forming teams consisting of as many as 450 ASHA workers,” he said adding that sodium hypochlorite was being sprayed at several areas in the city to kill the coronavirus.

Charitable Trust chairman Dr Paramjyothi and others were present at the programme. Meanwhile, Telangana State Subordinate Officers’ Association has distributed essential commodities to 30 families staying in the huts near Padmakshi Gutta in the city.

“Rice 150 kg, 30 litres of oil, 30 kg of red gram and biscuits have been handed over to the family members of the daily wage earners,” said Pasunuri Prasad, a member of the association.

At Parkal in Warangal Rural district, Hamara Parakal Foundation has handed over essential commodities to nearly 100 families through the hands of Ras appreciated the foundation chairman Shafi Ahmed for coming forward to help the needy in this hour of crisis prevailed due to spread of the coronavirus.

