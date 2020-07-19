Warangal Mayor, wife test positive for Covid-19

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Warangal Urban: GWMC Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Lalitha Devi, confirming that the couple had tested positive, said the tests were conducted at Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab (VRDL) at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) here. It is learnt that the couple had been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. After learning this, the Mayor’s personal security officer, some staff members, officials and corporators, who were in close proximity with the Mayor, had gone into self-quarantine at their homes.

