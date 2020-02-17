Warangal: Now, Aarogyasri services for Thalassemia patients

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Warangal Urban: Aarogyasri service for Thalassemia patients undergoing Chelation Therapy was inaugurated here at the Indian Red Cross Society Thalassemia centre on Monday by Collector and president of Indian Red Cross society Warangal Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu.

Hanumanthu said the service would go a long way in helping patients who need frequent blood transfusion. “I am happy that the services are made available for Thalassemia patients here after Hyderabad and Mancherial,” he added.

The Collector later around the Red Cross building and observed the machines available. “The IRCS here is offering excellent services to patients at the Thalassemia centre and stands among the top in State. The introduction of Aarograsri services takes off a part of the financial burden faced by families of these patients,” he added.

IRCS Warangal Chairman and national MC member Dr P Vijay Chander Reddy said they were thankful to former Collectors Amrapali Kata and Prashant J Patil for putting efforts to make Aarogyasri services available for patients. Treasurer M Nagaiah, State MC member and JRC and YRC member EV Srinivas Rao, district organising committee member P Srinivas Rao, B Papi Reddy, Dr T Vijayalakshmi were present among others.

