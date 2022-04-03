Warangal: NSS volunteers of NITW take out anti-drug rally

Warangal: To create awareness on the ill effects of drugs consumption and suicidal tendency, the members of the National Service Scheme of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, took out a rally from the Institute premises to the Collectorate complex in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

They conducted the anti-drug and anti-suicide rally as a part of Springspree- 2022, the cultural fest.

NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao flagged off the rally. Dean Student Welfare Prof P Ravi Kumar, Registrar S Goverdhan Rao, Springspree coordinator Prof A Venu Vinod, NSS Faculty Advisor Dr G Siva Kumar and others took part in the programme.

