Warangal: Nursing school principal, two tutors in ACB net

Published: 9:31 pm

Warangal: ACB officials caught in-charge principal of MGM School of Nursing Lakavath Satish Kumari at her office while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from Balguri Jyothi, an auxiliary nurse midwife in Venkatapur primary health centre, here on Thursday.

According to ACB DSP A Madhusudhan, Kumari demanded the bribe to issue the relieving order to the complainant certifying that she completed three years of General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) training. Two other Grade– II tutors in the nursing school, Thippani Shoba Rani and Ganipaka Sharada, were also apprehended for abetting the principal’s demand for bribe.

“The two tutors were also found guilty of abetting the offence. The in-charge principal and the two tutors have been arrested. They will be produced before the special judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad,” Madhusudhan said and asked people to call toll-free number 1064 to lodge complaints with the ACB.

