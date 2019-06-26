Warangal: Officials told to expedite Bhadrakali bund works

By | Published: 1:38 am

Warangal Urban: Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy along with Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner N Ravi Kiran inspected the progress of the developmental works at the Bhadrakali bund here on Wednesday.

He directed the officials to expedite the works as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was likely to inaugurate the development works next month.

KUDA is developing the foreshore area of the historical Bhadrakali tank at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore under the Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY).

As part of the beautification project, walking track, seating area, playing area, viewing decks, bird walks, toy train track, open air gym, children play area, parking area, lighting, street furniture and landscaping works were taken up. KUDA PO E Ajit Reddy, EE Bheem Rao, DyEE Venkateshwarlu and others accompanied the chairman.

