Warangal people thank KCR and MLA for upgrading Narsampet hospital

By | Published: 4:49 pm

Warangal Rural: With the government’s decision to upgrade the Narsampet area hospital to a 250 bed-hospital, the long cherished dream of the local people is about to come true, thanks to the efforts of the local MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy.

According to the MLA, the government has sanctioned Rs 60 crore for the development of the hospital which would be converted into a district hospital for the benefit of the people of Narsampet, which is the biggest constituency in the Rural district, and surrounding areas.

“Following my efforts, dialysis centre has already been set up at the hospital for the benefit of kidney patients. Besides this, a blood bank was also set up at the area hospital recently,” he said, adding that the 250 bed hospital would come up in five acres of land on the outskirts of the city will all the modern facilities and equipment. “The development of the Narsampet hospital will reduce the burden on the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH), Warangal,” he added.

Meanwhile, TRS party town president Naini Narsiah and party mandal president Namala Satyanarayana, Lekkala Vidyasagar Reddy along with party workers and locals offered Palabhishekam to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy in Narsampet on Monday.

The also celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets to each other and thanked the Chief Minister. In Chennaraopet mandal too, the TRS leaders including party mandal president Balne Venkanna, mandal parishad Vice-Chairman Kandi Krishna Reddy and others burst fire-crackers and distributed sweets.

