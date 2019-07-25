Warangal Police arrest three, recover Rs 18 lakh stolen property

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 6:29 pm

Warangal Urban: Police arrested three persons including two women and recovered stolen property including gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 18 lakh from them here on Thursday.

The arrested have been identified as Gajula Yogender alias Yogi of Jawahar Nagar of Ranga Reddy district, Nune Kishtamma and Sripathi Lingamma of Budagajangala colony of Kazipet mandal in Warangal Urban district.

Disclosing the details at a press conference here, Police Commissioner V Ravinder said that the Inthezarganj police had arrested Yogender, a habitual offender, at Warangal railway station and recovered the stolen property worth Rs 13.79 lakh from him.

“The Mamunur police have arrested the women thieves, who are committing offences in the guise of rag pickers. The police have arrested them at RTO office junction on Warangal-Khammam road during patrolling,” he added.

The police recovered stolen property worth Rs 4.21 lakh from the duo. CP has appreciated the police teams who nabbed the thieves.

