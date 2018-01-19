Warangal Police forms 350 teams for survey of offenders

By | Published: 1:44 am

Warangal: As many as 350 special police teams were formed to conduct the survey under Warangal Police Commissionerate limits, said Commissioner G Sudheer Babu.

He launched the survey by visiting a few houses of the criminals at Beerannakunta and Sakarasikunta areas under the Mills Colony police station limits in Warangal city on Thursday.

“As per our records, there are 24,000 offenders under different police station limits in the commissionerate. The survey will continue till the last person with a criminal background is covered,” he said and added that details of the criminals along with their photographs, fingerprints, contact details, present avocation and family information were being gathered as part of the survey.

“We will consider scrapping of the rowdy sheets if the criminals are now leading a life without involving in any sort of crimes,” he said. According to the police sources, about 8,000 persons with the criminal record have been questioned by the police on day one (Thursday). “It may take four days to complete the complete survey. However, we are mainly focusing on the habitual offenders,” said a senior police official.