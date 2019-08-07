Warangal: Police rescue devotees caught in floodwaters

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Warangal: With incessant rains lashing erstwhile Warangal district, several streams, brooks and rivulets have been overflowing for the last three days. As many as 23 devotees including four children who were caught in floodwaters were rescued by the police near Project Nagar and Tappamancha villages in Mulugu district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, five of the devotees are from Armoor, 17 from Warangal and one from Pasra. They were proceeding towards Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma shrine to offer prayers. However, they returned following the overflowing Jampanna Vagu, and were caught in the floodwaters.

Following this, one of them dialled 100. The Mulugu police with the help of fire department rescue team, arrived on the spot and rescued them. They were all safely brought back to Pasra town. Mulugu DSP J Vijaya Saradi, Pasra CI A Srinivas, SI, Pasra, M Mahender, four CRPF personnel, and four fire department officers have participated in the operation that lasted for two hours.

They reached out to the devotees with rescue material like life jackets, ropes, lifebuoy rings among others. SP Sangramsingh G Patil appreciated the team for rescuing the people.

Meanwhile, one motorist was rescued from the floodwaters by the villagers of Dharmanaram on Wazeedu mandal in Mulugu district.

The viewing area at Bogatha waterfall was completely inundated and the officials had to close it for the tourists. In Mangapet mandal, the Narasimhasagar project got filled to its capacity of 28 feet. The road connecting Mangapet with Narasimhasagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shanigakunta and Puredupalli villages got washed away cutting the transport to these villages. At Laknavaram Lake, the low causeways between the Bussapur village and Laknavaram were overflowing. A team of police were keeping a vigil warning the tourists from proceeding to Laknavaram lake. They were helping those already reached the spot to return to safety.

Warangal city too witnessed incessant rain for the past 24 hours and several low lying areas were inundated with rain waters.

