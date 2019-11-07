Warangal police to hold job mela on Friday

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Warangal Urban: In a first of its kind initiative, Warangal Police Commissionerate will conduct a mega job mela for the benefit of unemployed youth at Arts and Science College auditorium in Subedari on November 8.

Youths having minimum qualification of SSC can attend the mela with resume, Aadhaar card, two photos and required certificates and their photo copies. Reputed companies like Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Reliance, SBI, Accenture and Cognizant representatives will be attending the mela to select candidates. Police Commissioner V Ravinder will formally launch the job mela at 10 am at the auditorium.

According to organisers, nearly 2,000 unemployed youths have registered for the job mela. Software, IT, non-IT, marketing, telecallers, HR positions, supervisors and other posts are on offered at the mela.

