Warangal residents add philanthropy to spirituality at Ganesh Navaratri celebrations

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Warangal Urban: A series of programmes including bhajans, traditional music concerts, classical dances, philanthropic activities, recitation of slokas, homam, spiritual discourses and mass food feeding are being organized marking the nine-day Ganapathi Navaratri fest at Srinagar Colony (South) in Hanamkonda.

Donthi Srinivas Reddy, convener of the Ganesh Utsava Samithi, said that colony residents unanimously took a decision to install a clay ganesh idol and doing it for the last five years both at pandal and homes.

“With the noble intention of adding philanthropy to spirituality, we have been organised such philanthropic activities our pandal since the past five years. A physically challenged dance group , children of Athithi and Mallikamba Manovikasa Kendram performed in the past. It is extremely heartening to see the colony residents supporting such activities” said Santhosh Manduva of Sulakshya Seva Samithi (SSS), who coordinated the programme.

This year, Students of Vivekananda Vidya Kendra, Kashibugga have performed at our Ganesh Pandal. Sloka chanting, Classical singing, Classical dance, Western dance, Patriotic dance, Kabaddi dance, Yogasanas were part of their performances.

Enthralled and moved by their performances, residents of the colony raised funds of Rs 18,300 to give them.

“We are very thankful to the colony and Ganesh committee for their wonderful gesture” said Vishnuchaitanya of Vivekananda Vidya Kendra. The colony residents have participated in large numbers.

