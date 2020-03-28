Warangal residents can get groceries delivered at home

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Warangal Urban: City dwellers can get the groceries and other essential commodities to their homes, said GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy in press note here on Saturday.

She said that she had held a meeting with the owners of the grocery shops and supermarkets in the city on Friday and allotted some areas to them to supply the commodities in view of the lockdown situation announced to check the spread of the Coronavirus.

