Warangal Rural: Senior scribe dies of heart attack

By | Published: 12:40 am

Warangal Rural: A senior scribe Kanuganti Madhukar (50) died of heart attack at a private hospital in Warangal on Monday. A native of Parkal town in the district, Madhukar worked for several vernacular newspapers for over two decades.

He also worked as the staff reporter for Namaste Telangana in Jayashankar Bhupalpally till recently. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Bhupalpally District Collector Mohammad Abdul Azeem were among those who extended condolences to the bereaved family.

